BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The notoriously famous Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is launching yet another campaign against Azerbaijan.

This time, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby came under fire. The US Ambassador finally made his long-delayed visit to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. Naturally, this fact did not go unnoticed by Armenians back in the ambassador's homeland.

Of course, the "last straw" for the US Armenians was Mark Libby's words in a video message, where he stated that he is "happy to be in Shusha" and that he is "impressed by the restoration work in the city". The actions and words of the US Ambassador were not what the Armenian lobby expected from him. Naturally, Mark Libby's video message was followed by angry publications from the ANCA on social media.

This is not the first time though that the Armenian lobby in the US has attacked accredited diplomats in Azerbaijan. In January, the ANCA launched a campaign against the Ambassador of Israel George Deek, who visited the Alley of Martyrs on the day commemorating the tragic events of January 20, 1990.

Armenian-Americans accused the ambassador of supposedly making "anti-Armenian decisions" and even claimed that he has Armenian roots. Quite an absurd claim - but what else can be expected from the ANCA. At that time, Ambassador Mark Libby also attended the event with his colleague from Israel and other diplomats - however, there were no accusations against him from the Armenians. Until the end, Armenians hoped that the current US Ambassador would promote their interests in our country. But once again, they miscalculated.

Mark Libby did not support their campaign to discredit Azerbaijan but instead focused on improving and strengthening bilateral relations between Baku and Washington - which is what any ambassador should do. His task is clearly not to promote the interests of third parties.

Despite ANCA's efforts, it fails yet again. With their "ambitious plans", they overlook critical factors that virtually guarantee the failure of their intentions.