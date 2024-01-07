Turkmenistan sets ambitious goals for energy sector dev't and export expansion

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 7. Turkmenistan is strategically focused on a program aimed at expanding both the production and export capabilities of its energy resources, Trend reports.

This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Government of Turkmenistan, Batyr Amanov, at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on January 6 this year.

He noted that according to the plan, the Turkmengaz and Turkmennebit state concerns are tasked with developing new oil and gas fields, increasing production of natural and associated gas, oil and gas condensate.

According to him, it is also planned to increase the production of liquefied natural gas and export of Turkmen energy resources to foreign markets.

Amanov stressed that the Turkmengeology State Corporation should focus its efforts on the search for new oil and gas bearing formations, solid minerals and groundwater, as well as on the introduction of advanced exploration technologies.

Furthermore, he added that in addition to creating new jobs, the plan provides for staff training and measures to attract young specialists to scientific activities in the oil and gas industry.

Turkmenistan is actively advancing its oil and gas sector, embarking on comprehensive initiatives to bolster exploration, extraction, and production capacities.

With a strategic vision for economic diversification and increased global engagement, the country is investing in modern technologies and infrastructure to optimize resource extraction.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel