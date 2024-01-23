TAP consortium discloses volume of gas supplies to Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has transported around 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Italy in 2023, Trend reports via the TAP AG consortium.

“From 2026 we will be able to supply 1.2 billion cubic meters more per year,” reads a message from the consortium.

TAP transports natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe. The 878 km long pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border in Kipoi, crosses Greece and Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.

TAP facilitates gas supplies to South Eastern European countries through existing and prospective interconnectors. TAP is connected to Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB) which started its commercial operations in October 2022, providing Caspian gas to Bulgaria, enhancing security of energy supplies in one more European country. TAP’s exits in Greece and Albania, together with the landfall in Italy provide multiple opportunities for further transport of gas from Azerbaijan to the wider European markets.

