Turkmennebit intensifies efforts to boost oil and gas production in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 24. Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit State Concern has stepped up work on oil and gas fields in order to increase production rates, Trend reports.

This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Government of Turkmenistan Batyr Amanov at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held on February 23, 2024.

According to him, the state concern applies modern methods and international experience in the development of deposits.

He noted that, in particular, new areas are being developed at promising fields in the west of Turkmenistan, adding that several wells have already been involved there, and new ones are being drilled in accordance with the plan.

Furthermore, regular repairs and equipping with the necessary equipment are carried out to increase the productivity of wells, Amanov noted.

Meanwhile, with the aim of diversifying the economy and bolstering its standing in the international energy market, Turkmenistan is concentrating on advancing its oil and gas sector.

This endeavor encompasses the refurbishment and enlargement of infrastructure, enticing foreign investment to augment production and exports of oil and gas, as well as the vigorous advancement of novel technologies and production methodologies.

