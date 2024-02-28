Azerbaijan's SOCAR and Gazprom hold negotiations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf discussed issues of cooperation in the gas sector with Chairman of the Management Committee of Gazprom Alexei Miller, Trend reports via Gazprom.

Meanwhile, Gazprom's subsidiary Gazprom Export had a contract with SOCAR on gas purchase and sale for the period from November 15, 2022, to April 1, 2023. It was about supplying up to 1 bcm of gas from Russia to Azerbaijan during the mentioned period. This contract was fully executed in 2022, and there were no Russian gas supplies in 2023.

To note, Gazprom has had a representative office in Baku since December 2018.

SOCAR has been cooperating with Gazprom since 2000. There were attempts to establish Russian gas supplies for the Azerbaijan Methanol Plant in 2015, but the gas purchase was short-lived. The next attempt was made on November 21, 2017, when a contract was signed between SOCAR and Gazprom Export for 1.6 bcm of gas. Azerbaijan bought 349 million cubic meters of gas under this contract in 2017 and 999 million cubic meters in 2018, but suspended the implementation of this agreement in the fall of 2018 after the commissioning of TANAP and the start of the full-scale development of Shah Deniz.

Since 2019, cooperation between Gazprom and SOCAR has been determined by the periodic need of the parties to exchange gas.

