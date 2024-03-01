Azerbaijan remains trustwothy partner for EU's gas supplies- European commissioner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Azerbaijan continues to be a reliable partner of the EU in the field of gas supplies, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said, Trend reports.

Simson remarked it at the plenary session of the 10th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 2nd Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku.

She believes that increased dialogue and collaboration among trusted partners is required to achieve energy security and success in the energy transition during this critical decade.

"Azerbaijan continues to be a reliable gas supply partner for the EU. That is why we are now looking at expanding cooperation in the field of green electricity. We look forward to working with Azerbaijan at COP29 later this year," she said.

To note, the 10th ministerial meeting within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council and the 2nd ministerial meeting within the framework of the Green Energy Advisory Council were held in Baku today.

The meeting was attended by representatives of 23 countries, 6 international organizations, and 44 companies, as well as ministers, deputy ministers, and other high-ranking officials from Azerbaijan and the European Union countries.

