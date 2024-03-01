Southern Gas Corridor to grow subject to market needs - Azerbaijani energy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) will be carried out depending on market needs, said Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov during a press conference following the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting, Trend reports.

He mentioned that Azerbaijan has sufficient resources for expansion, with current requirements determined by exports. Shahbazov recalled that starting January 2026, the capacity of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) will be increased by 1.2 billion cubic meters.

"The use of the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline as an additional route can also play a role in the growth dynamics," the minister noted.

Shahbazov added that Serbia started receiving Azerbaijani gas this year.

"The measures undertaken to boost production, including projects like 'Absheron', deep gas initiatives at 'Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli', 'Umid Phase-2', and 'Karabakh', serve as clear indicators that Azerbaijan remains a dependable partner for the EU amidst current geopolitical conditions," the minister noted.

