Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz outlines rapid gas production boost plan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 17. Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz State Concern has drawn up an action plan to obtain additional volumes of gas as soon as possible, Trend reports.

This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Government of Turkmenistan Batyr Amanov at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held on March 15 this year.

"In order to search for new gas fields in the coming years and ensure their safe delivery to consumers, the Turkmengaz State Concern has drawn up an action plan to obtain additional volumes of natural gas from gas wells as soon as possible. In this context, drilling of operational and appraisal wells has begun," he said.

Amanov noted that the state concern carries out effective work on the search for sulfur-free gas at the wells of promising fields being developed, primarily at the large Galkynysh gas field.

"In this regard, with the help of special equipment and funds allocated by the Turkmengaz State Concern, operational evaluation wells have been drilled in oil and gas fields, which have produced industrial inflows of sulfur-free gas," he added.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is increasing its gas production, focusing efforts on modernizing its gas fields and developing infrastructure to increase export flows.

Thus, the official data of the country show that last year, Turkmenistan produced more than 80.61 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

