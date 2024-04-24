Turkmenistan seeks more foreign investment in its gas and oil industry

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 24. Turkmenistan plans to step up the attraction of foreign capital to the country's oil and gas sector, Trend reports.

This was stated by the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, in an address to the participants of the International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan's Energy Sector, which began its work today in Paris.

"Today, together with foreign companies, we continue to develop oil and gas fields in the Turkmen section of the Caspian Sea and on land in order to increase their production volumes. This partnership, which attracts foreign capital, is mutually beneficial as it is carried out on the basis of production sharing agreements. In the future, we intend to scale up and intensify the dynamics of such cooperation; this is a key goal," he said.

He noted that among the priorities are the development of the Galkynysh gas field and the laying of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, the successful solution of which will significantly diversify the fuel and energy complex and support regional energy security.

Meanwhile, the purpose of this event is to increase the chances of attracting foreign direct investment in all segments of the energy sector of Turkmenistan and improve the regional debate on the future sustainable development of energy.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel