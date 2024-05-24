Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani oil prices drop

Oil&Gas Materials 24 May 2024 09:16 (UTC +04:00)

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on May 23 decreased by $0.9, standing at $82.64 per barrel, compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan decreased by $0.92 (to $80.59 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $64.77 per barrel, which is $0.74 less than the previous price.

On May 23, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea fell by $1,01 from the previous indication, reaching $79.72.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on May 24.

