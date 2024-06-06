German VNG aspires to sell gas produced by Azerbaijan's SOCAR in future

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. VNG Company (Germany) hopes to sell gas produced by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in the future, Managing Director of VNG Handel & Vertrieb GmbH Konstantin von Oldenburg said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during today's panel discussion themed "Gas Dialogue: The Role of Gas Supply During the Energy Crisis" at the 29th Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan.

“We specialize in the import and wholesale trade of gas, with an impressive volume of approximately 15–18 billion cubic meters sold. I'm referring to the gas sales in Germany and neighboring countries, not the gas balance. In the past, Germany used to import gas from Russia and Norway.



Beginning this year, we have initiated the importation of Algerian gas and have plans to enhance our portfolio by incorporating gas produced by SOCAR in the future,” he emphasized.

The second day of the 29th Baku Energy Forum kicked off on June 6.

Today's panel discussions will cover topics such as "Gas Dialogue: the Role of Gas Supply During the Energy Crisis," "Exploration and Production Opportunities in the Caspian Region", "Oil Flows: Cross-Logistics and Infrastructure Development in Azerbaijan", "The Role of Human Capital in a Successful Energy Transition," and "Empowering and Accelerating Green Transition: Strategies for COP29 and for the Green World."

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel