Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan holds substantial geothermal energy prospects - Baker Hughes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan holds substantial geothermal energy prospects, the Area Director for the Caspian and Ukraine region at Baker Hughes Carlo Beltrame said during today's panel discussion themed "Exploration and Production Opportunities in the Caspian Region" at the 29th Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“There is an idea of transforming the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, as well as Nakhchivan, into green zones. One of the aspects that will certainly be important for these territories is the geothermal potential of these zones. I visited Nakhchivan two years ago and saw that there really are hot wells with sufficient water, which are the two main characteristics necessary for the use of geothermal energy,” he emphasized.

According to him, it's important to conduct exploration in these territories to determine potential energy supplies.

To note, over 600 delegates are participating in the forum, which began on June 5, representing a diverse range of countries including Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Georgia, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, UAE, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK, the US, and Uzbekistan. This year's forum boasts a record number of speakers, totaling 81.

The Forum's agenda will address energy issues of significance for Azerbaijan and the broader Caspian region, focusing primarily on considerations and financing related to energy security, energy transition, and green energy projects.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel