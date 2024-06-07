Azerbaijani oil grows in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on June 6 grew by $2.56, standing at $80.91 per barrel, compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan increased by $2.62 (to $79.23 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $65.42 per barrel, which is $2.61 more than the previous price.

Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea rose by $2.62 on June 6, compared to the previous indication, to $78.54.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on June 7.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel