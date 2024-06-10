Azerbaijan negotiates cooperation with Albania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Priorities of the partnership program of cooperation with Albania were discussed on June 10 within the framework of a meeting in Baku between Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Albanian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Belinda Balluku, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"We agreed to provide mutual support for cooperation through the Intergovernmental Commission in all areas related to the strategic course outlined by the heads of state. Our interaction is aimed at strengthening friendly relations and bilateral cooperation,” the head of the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

To note, Azerbaijani gas has been transiting through Albania since 2020, and from 2026, the country plans to purchase it.

