Azerbaijan evaluates electricity, gas, and steam output

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The production volume in the electricity, gas, and steam generation, distribution, and supply sector amounted to 3.1 billion manat ($1.8 billion).

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee shows that this figure represents a decrease of 54.2 percent or 1.7 percent compared to 2023.

Meanwhile, the country's electricity, gas, and steam production, distribution, and supply sector generated products valued at 3.2 billion manat ($1.8 billion) in 2023.

Additionally, in the past year, Azerbaijan's water supply, waste treatment, and processing sector produced products worth 628.4 million manat ($369.6 million), which indicates an increase of 16.5 million manat ($9.7 million) or 2.7 percent compared to the previous year's figures.