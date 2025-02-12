Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Oil&Gas Materials 12 February 2025 07:17 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan evaluates electricity, gas, and steam output

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The production volume in the electricity, gas, and steam generation, distribution, and supply sector amounted to 3.1 billion manat ($1.8 billion).

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee shows that this figure represents a decrease of 54.2 percent or 1.7 percent compared to 2023.

Meanwhile, the country's electricity, gas, and steam production, distribution, and supply sector generated products valued at 3.2 billion manat ($1.8 billion) in 2023.

Additionally, in the past year, Azerbaijan's water supply, waste treatment, and processing sector produced products worth 628.4 million manat ($369.6 million), which indicates an increase of 16.5 million manat ($9.7 million) or 2.7 percent compared to the previous year's figures.

