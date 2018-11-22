Major Azerbaijani bank changes its name

22 November 2018 20:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

By Sara Israfilbayova -Trend:

Azerbaijan's Silk Way Bank will be named Premium Bank from Nov. 23.

The bank has not specified whether the name change will affect its activities. This is the second name change for the bank.

Silk Way Bank has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1994. The bank began its activity under the name AZAL Joint-Stock Commercial Bank. In 2008, the bank changed its name to Silk Way Bank.

Shareholders of the bank are Zarifa Hamzayeva (84.5 percent), VIP Aviation Services LLC (15.2 percent, a part of Silk Way Holding) and chairman of the supervisory board of the bank, Elchin Ahmadov (0.3 percent).

In September 2018, the bank's assets exceeded 614 million manats, including 554.67 million manats of loan portfolio. The liabilities of the bank amounted to 466.3 million manats and the deposit portfolio to 442.62 million manats. The share capital of the bank exceeds 132 million manats.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan's Silk Way Bank increases net profit almost 8 times
Economy news 26 July 17:26
Silk Way Bank launches financial service for VAT refund
Economy news 30 June 2017 11:34
Bank Silk Way provides customers with new SW Miles mobile application
Economy news 23 May 2017 14:47
Bank Silk Way installs Cash-in ATMs
Economy news 28 February 2017 14:48
Bank Silk Way launches new website
Economy news 8 November 2016 13:07
Bank Silk Way presents special SW Club for holders of its plastic cards
Economy news 20 April 2016 13:03
Latest
Adoption of law on payment systems delayed in Azerbaijan
Economy news 21:57
Azerbaijani company eyes exporting confectionery to Uzbekistan, Russia, UAE (Exclusive)
Economy news 21:51
Azerbaijan deports Iranians who tried to cross borders with fake passports
Society 21:21
Russia’s Udmurt Republic ready to supply oil & gas equipment to Azerbaijan
Economy news 21:04
Azerbaijani banks have difficulty investing excess liquidity to economy
Finance 20:58
Azmont Investments reveals investment value in biggest project in Montenegro
Economy news 20:57
Japan simplifies multiple entry visa issuance for Azerbaijani citizens
Economy news 20:50
Azerbaijan-Belarus relations have strategic nature: political analyst
Commentary 20:38
Envoy: OSCE MG lacks decisiveness in Karabakh conflict’s settlement
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:24