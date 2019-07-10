Turnover on payment cards in Azerbaijan continues to grow

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

In May 2019, the turnover of payment cards through ATMs and POS terminals in Azerbaijan amounted to 1.96 billion manats, which is 32.6 percent more than the same indicator of 2018, according to the report of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports.

According to the report, the total number of operations with payment cards during the reporting period amounted to 12.498 million transactions (an increase by 26.2 percent) in the amount of 1.961 billion manats, including 1,209 operations in the amount of 109 million manats that were carried out outside the country.

The number of debit card transactions [both domestically and abroad] amounted to 11.11 million transactions worth 1.82 billion manats, of which almost 5.6 million transactions worth $1.35 billion were carried out using ATMs in the country, and 1.45 million operations worth 165 million manats through POS-terminals.

Via credit cards [both domestically and abroad], bank customers carried out 1.38 million transactions worth 139 million manats in May 2019. Over 329,000 transactions worth 59 million manats were carried out using ATMs in the country, and 476,000 transactions worth 29 million manats using POS-terminals in the country.

The number of payment cards, ATMs and POS-terminals

At the end of May 2019, the number of payment cards increased by 14.7 percent (compared to the same period last year) to 6.97 million cards.

Most of the cards (6.161 million cards) were debit cards, including 2.587 million social cards, 2.124 million payroll cards, and 1.45 million others types of cards. The number of credit cards for the period amounted to 806,000 cards.

As of June 1, 2019, 2,568 ATMs operated in the country, of which 1,376 are located in Baku and 1,192 in other cities and districts of the country. The total number of ATMs since the beginning of 2019 has grown by 66 units, or 2.64 percent.

The number of POS-terminals in the country amounted to 66,426 terminals, of which 41,035 were installed in Baku and 25,391 in other cities and districts of the country. Since the beginning of 2019, the number of POS-terminals in Azerbaijan increased by 316 units, or 0.48 percent.

The volume of transactions in ATMs and POS-terminals

In May 2019, there were 3.9 ATMs and 0.15 POS-terminals per 1,000 people in Azerbaijan.

In May, on average, one ATM accounted for 2,315.3 transactions which amounted to 549,507 manats. The volume of one operation per ATM accounted for 237.3 manats.

During the same period, an average of 29.1 operations for 2,923.3 manats fell on a single POS terminal. The volume of one operation in the POS terminal was 100.6 manats.

($1=1.7 AZN on July 10)

