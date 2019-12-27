Ministry: Changes in Azerbaijan’s Tax Code aimed at easing tax burden

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Several changes have been made in Azerbaijan’s Tax Code in connection with a decrease in the tax burden on business entities, Head of the Tax Policy Department of the Ministry of Taxes Samira Musayeva said, Trend reports from the event.

Musayeva added that the changes related to increasing excise taxes on a number of excisable goods, optimizing excise tax rates on other goods, adding excise-free alcoholic beverages to the list of goods and improving tax control on excise-free goods, as well as the abolition of the simplified taxation method regarding those engaged in construction of buildings and other changes are aimed at expanding the taxation base.

Musayeva also noted that the concept of “a group of transnational companies” has been included in the Tax Code for the first time, and resident enterprises included in this group should submit a report to the tax authority on certain conditions.

