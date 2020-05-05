Azerbaijan sets deadline for filing tax returns in connection with special quarantine regime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Azerbaijan has set a deadline for filing tax returns and paying taxes in connection with a special quarantine regime (from March 31 through May 31, 2020), Trend reports referring to the State Tax Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

So, taking into account the fact that, depending on the district, restrictions on certain spheres of activity in the country have been either removed or maintained, the deadline for submitting annual reports on income tax and tax on property for 2019, monthly reports for February and March 2020, quarterly reports for the first quarter of the year, as well as the corresponding reference on current tax payments and payment of taxes, including current tax payments, for taxpayers working in the authorized spheres expired on May 5, 2020.

The deadline for submitting these documents for taxpayers operating in the spheres of limited activity will expire on May 31, 2020.

A special quarantine regime was imposed in Azerbaijan to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19). The term of the special quarantine regime in the country was extended till May 31, 2020, upon the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution dated May 1, 2020 # 163 on the extension of the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan and the removal of some restrictions which are applied in connection with this regime.

At the same time, depending on the districts, the restrictions on some spheres of activity were lifted while on others were retained.

