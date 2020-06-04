Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan for June 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

The price of gold dropped in Azerbaijan on June 4 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold reduced by 38.2075 manat and amounted to 2,897.1825 manat per ounce.

The price of silver declined by 0.4232 manat and amounted to 29.9197 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 6.562 manat and amounted to 1,418.31 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium dropped by 77.742 manat and amounted to 3,374.041 manat.

Precious metals June 4 2020 June 3 2020 Difference: Gold XAU 2,897.1825 2,935.39 -38.2075 Silver XAG 29.9197 30.3429 -0.4232 Platinum XPT 1,418.31 1,424.872 -6.562 Palladium XPD 3,374.041 3,296.3 -77.742

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on June 4)