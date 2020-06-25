Iranian currency rates for June 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 25, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 33 currencies have increased and 3 have decreased compared to June 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,238 rials.

Currency Iranian rial June 25 Iranian rial on June 24 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,132 52,588 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,279 44,486 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,482 4,533 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,333 4,419 1 Danish krone DKK 6,337 6,378 1 Indian rupee INR 555 556 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,586 136,511 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,034 25,117 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,185 39,413 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,779 30,995 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,942 27,210 1 South African rand ZAR 2,409 2,441 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,126 6,134 1 Russian ruble RUB 604 611 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,532 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,825 29,176 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,177 30,270 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,494 49,509 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,241 2,255 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,502 34,574 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,868 30,000 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,934 5,943 100 Thai baths THB 135,925 136,028 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,817 9,823 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,816 34,974 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,240 1 euro EUR 47,238 47,529 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,450 10,520 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,744 13,747 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,963 2,970 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,604 17,696 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,952 83,881 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,076 4,076 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,998

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 207,118 rials, and the price of $1 is 189,298 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 188,588 rials, and the price of $1 is 161,955 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 192,000-195,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 213,000-216,000 rials.