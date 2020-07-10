Gold price in Azerbaijan declines on July 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on July 10 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went down by 17.425 manat or $10.25 (0.57 percent) and amounted to 3,062.5925 manat ($1,801.52) per ounce.

The price of silver dipped by 1 percent and amounted to 31.6464 manat ($18.62) per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 34.1105 manat or $20.06 (2.35 percent) and amounted to 1,418.752 manat ($834.56) per ounce.

The price of palladium rose by 16.8725 manat or $9.92 (0.5 percent) and amounted to 3,307.027 manat ($1,945.31).

In monthly terms, the price of gold went up by 144.568 manat or $85.04 (5 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 1.5567 manat or 92 cents (5.2 percent) per ounce, platinum slid by 5.6185 manat or $3.3 (0.4 percent) per ounce, while palladium fell by 20.349 manat or $11.97 (0.6 percent).

Precious markets July 10, 2020 July 9, 2020 June 10, 2020 Change in a day Change in a day, % Change in a month Change in a month, % Gold XAU 3,062.5925 3,080.0175 2,918.0245 -17.425 -0.57 +144.568 +5 Silver XAG 31.6464 31.9701 30.0897 -0.3237 -1 +1.5567 +5.2 Platinum XPT 1,418.752 1,452.863 1,424.371 -34.1105 -2.35 +5.6185 -0.4 Palladium XPD 3,307.027 3,290.1545 3,327.376 16.8725 +0.5 -20.349 -0.6

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on July 10)

