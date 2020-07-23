Gold price in Azerbaijan increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

The price of gold grew in Azerbaijan on July 23 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went up by 20.7315 manat or $12.19 (0.66 percent) and amounted to 3,177.1555 manat ($1,868.91) per ounce.

The price of silver rose by 1.5 percent and amounted to 38.5636 manat ($22.68) per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 63.835 manat or $37.55 (4.27 percent) and amounted to 1,558.705 manat ($916.89) per ounce.

The price of palladium rose by 0,493 manat or 29 cents (0.01 percent) and amounted to 3,645.429 manat ($2,144.37).

In monthly terms, the price of gold soared by 197.3615 manat or $116.09 (6.6 percent) per ounce, silver went up by 8.4846 manat or $4.99 (28.2 percent) per ounce, platinum grew by 164.951 manat or $97.03 (11.8 percent) per ounce, while palladium surged by 372.759 manat or $219.27 (11.4 percent).

Precious markets July 23, 2020 July 22, 2020 June 23, 2020 Change in a day Change in a day, % Change in a month Change in a month, % Gold XAU 3,177.1555 3,156.424 2,979.794 +20.7315 +0.66 +197.3615 +6.6

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on July 23)

