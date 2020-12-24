Azerbaijani government not planning to decide on devaluation in 2021
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
All opinions expressed in some media outlets and social networks about expected devaluation in Azerbaijan next year are unfounded, Chairman of the country’s Central Bank (CBA) Elman Rustamov said, Trend reports on Dec.24.
Rustamov made the remark at a meeting of the parliament within discussions on the state budget for 2021.
“There is no basis for the devaluation," he noted.
The CBA chairman added that currently activity and optimism are prevailing in the Azerbaijani society, calling on the population not to believe various kinds of rumors.
Latest
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund ready to consider new investment opportunities under favorable conditions
Center of Excellence in EU Studies of ADA University organized virtual workshop on Karabakh in frame of GCRF-COMPASS project (PHOTO)
Changing status quo in Karabakh without significant international side effects is a real success of President Aliyev - former president of Latvia