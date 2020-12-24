Azerbaijani government not planning to decide on devaluation in 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

All opinions expressed in some media outlets and social networks about expected devaluation in Azerbaijan next year are unfounded, Chairman of the country’s Central Bank (CBA) Elman Rustamov said, Trend reports on Dec.24.

Rustamov made the remark at a meeting of the parliament within discussions on the state budget for 2021.

“There is no basis for the devaluation," he noted.

The CBA chairman added that currently activity and optimism are prevailing in the Azerbaijani society, calling on the population not to believe various kinds of rumors.