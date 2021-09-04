Azerbaijan reveals amount of mortgage loans issued under state line in 8M2021
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
More than 35,250 mortgage loans worth over 1.89 billion manat ($1.11 billion) were issued through the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of Azerbaijan from January through August 2021, Trend reports with reference to the fund.
According to the fund, guarantees were also provided for business loans for 232.5 million manat ($136.7 million), 974 apartments were leased with the right of subsequent purchase.
The Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund was established in 2017 by the decree of the president of Azerbaijan through the reorganization and merger of the Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund OJSC and the Azerbaijan Credit Guarantee Fund OJSC.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
ICIEC signs Landmark Facultative Reinsurance Agreement with Saudi Eximbank to support export development and FDI inflows
COVID-19 hardships and rising demand for infrastructure increase importance and relevance of PPPs in resource mobilization as ICIEC member countries seek to build back better
President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who won more gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani athlete who claimed country’s 12th gold medal at Summer Paralympic Games (PHOTO)
President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athlete who won another gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games
First pharmaceutical plant producing infusion solutions and injections in ampoules to be built in Kyrgyzstan