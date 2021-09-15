Iranian currency rates for September 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies have increased and 12 have decreased compared to September 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,660 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Sept.15 Iranian rial on Sept.14 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,157 58,142 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,686 45,587 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,892 4,877 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,874 4,860 1 Danish krone DKK 6,679 6,671 1 Indian rupee INR 571 571 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,730 139,685 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,967 24,971 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,303 38,198 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,400 5,400 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,168 33,222 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,859 29,890 1 South African rand ZAR 2,941 2,971 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,970 4,977 1 Russian ruble RUB 578 578 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,800 30,956 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,299 31,299 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,352 49,327 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,107 2,106 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,487 35,506 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,295 9,273 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,522 6,511 100 Thai baths THB 127,649 127,828 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,091 10,104 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,924 35,786 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,660 49,602 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,853 9,849 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,506 13,506 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,949 2,948 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,791 16,813 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,722 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,382 84,192 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,709 3,705 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 311,553 rials, and the price of $1 is 263,498 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 272,984 rials, and the price of $1 is 230,878 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 268,000-271,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 313,000-316,000 rials.

