Finance 15 September 2021 09:59 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for September 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies have increased and 12 have decreased compared to September 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,660 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on Sept.15

Iranian rial on Sept.14

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

58,157

58,142

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,686

45,587

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,892

4,877

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,874

4,860

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,679

6,671

1 Indian rupee

INR

571

571

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

139,730

139,685

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

24,967

24,971

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,303

38,198

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,400

5,400

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,235

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,168

33,222

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

29,859

29,890

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,941

2,971

1 Turkish lira

TRY

4,970

4,977

1 Russian ruble

RUB

578

578

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

34

34

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,800

30,956

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,299

31,299

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,352

49,327

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,107

2,106

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

24

26

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,487

35,506

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,295

9,273

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,522

6,511

100 Thai baths

THB

127,649

127,828

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,091

10,104

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,924

35,786

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

49,660

49,602

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,853

9,849

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,506

13,506

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,949

2,948

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

526

526

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,791

16,813

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,722

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

84,382

84,192

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,709

3,705

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 311,553 rials, and the price of $1 is 263,498 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 272,984 rials, and the price of $1 is 230,878 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 268,000-271,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 313,000-316,000 rials.

