Iranian currency rates for November 1

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 1, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies have increased and 14 have decreased in price, compared to October 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,569 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Nov.1 Iranian rial on Oct.30 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,498 57,509 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,887 45,830 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,889 4,888 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,974 4,969 1 Danish krone DKK 6,527 6,522 1 Indian rupee INR 561 561 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,936 139,135 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,465 24,533 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,845 36,828 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,399 5,400 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,907 33,881 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,124 30,080 1 South African rand ZAR 2,757 2,755 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,373 4,366 1 Russian ruble RUB 593 593 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,604 31,560 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,138 31,137 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,500 49,202 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,082 2,090 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 25 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,870 34,838 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,245 9,236 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,566 6,558 100 Thai baths THB 126,208 125,924 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,142 10,140 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,748 35,740 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 48,569 48,519 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,829 9,824 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,291 13,313 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,960 2,962 1 Afghan afghani AFN 463 463 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,356 17,276 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,720 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,084 83,150 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,737 3,739 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,983 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 306,077 rials, and the price of $1 is 264,676 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 269,821 rials, and the price of $1 is 233,324 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 271,000-274,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials.

