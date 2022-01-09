Iranian currency rates for January 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies have increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to January 8.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,721 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Jan.9 Iranian rial on Jan.8 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,078 57,042 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,734 45,692 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,634 4,635 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,753 4,751 1 Danish krone DKK 6,415 6,413 1 Indian rupee INR 566 566 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,459 138,599 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,771 23,771 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,329 36,329 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,386 5,386 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,216 33,214 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,482 28,466 1 South African rand ZAR 2,698 2,696 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,028 3,037 1 Russian ruble RUB 556 558 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,163 30,174 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,987 30,974 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,439 49,167 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,078 2,071 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,328 35,329 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,154 9,138 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,586 6,586 100 Thai baths THB 124,902 124,977 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,978 9,979 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,064 34,953 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 47,721 47,696 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,650 9,647 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,571 13,599 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,928 2,927 1 Afghan afghani AFN 401 401 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,280 16,243 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,719 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,807 81,795 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,730 3,718 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,005 11,984

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 299,182 rials, and the price of $1 is 263,315 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 283,130 rials, and the price of $1 is 249,188 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 265,000-268,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 316,000-319,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur