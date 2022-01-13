Azerbaijan's Supermarket company’s bonds included in Baku Stock Exchange’s non-listing list

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

Azerbaijan Supermarket LLC has appealed to the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) to include its interest-bearing unsecured uncertified bonds from the standard market segment in the non-listing list, Trend reports with reference to the BSE.

The bonds of Azerbaijan Supermarket LLC were included in the non-listing list upon the decision of the Listing Commission.

Thus, the company’s bonds will be traded on the off-listing list from March 14, 2022.