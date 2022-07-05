Azerbaijani Mortgage & Credit Guarantee Fund makes regular payments of interest on bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Azerbaijan's Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund has made regular payments of interest on bonds, Trend reports via the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

According to the Fund’s bond emission prospectus, a certain part of the nominal residual value of the securities, which is equal to the principal debt payments on the mortgage coverage assets, is paid along with the interest payment on the bond payment date.

On July 5, the issuer made another payment of interest on the bonds. Proceeding from this, the amount of balance at par value of the said bonds was 450 manat ($264.7). Thus, interest income in the amount of three percent will be calculated based on this amount.