Payments made by foreigners with bank cards increases significantly in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Foreign citizens spent 184.1 million manat ($108.2 million) in Azerbaijan using bank cards in May 2022, which is 5.6 times or 151.5 million manat ($89.1 million) more than in the same month last year, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

Foreigners in Azerbaijan made transactions in the amount of 870.4 million manat ($512 million) through bank cards in the first five months.

Foreign citizens spent 136.6 million manat ($80.3 million) in Azerbaijan using bank cards in April 2022, which is 4.8 times or 108.3 million manat ($63.7 million) more than in the same month last year.