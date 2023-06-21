Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 21 June 2023 09:32 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for June 21

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 21, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 24 have decreased in price, compared to June 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,778 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 21

Rial on June 20

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,476

53,735

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,704

46,871

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,881

3,911

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,898

3,934

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,148

6,158

1 Indian rupee

INR

513

513

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,742

136,751

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,610

14,613

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,691

29,595

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,367

5,374

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,100

109,092

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,703

31,804

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,830

26,058

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,286

2,309

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,783

1,779

1 Russian ruble

RUB

496

500

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,211

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,435

28,761

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,248

31,332

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,816

38,803

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,364

1,369

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,993

32,030

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,778

8,739

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,849

5,866

100 Thai baths

THB

120,557

121,928

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,052

9,077

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,599

32,739

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,788

45,873

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,365

9,362

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,031

16,124

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,797

2,801

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

491

490

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,031

16,784

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,674

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,485

75,399

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,848

3,846

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 450,182 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,939 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 409,257 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,399 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 485,000-488,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 529,000-532,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

