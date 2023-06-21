Iranian currency rates for June 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 21, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 24 have decreased in price, compared to June 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,778 rials.

Currency Rial on June 21 Rial on June 20 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,476 53,735 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,704 46,871 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,881 3,911 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,898 3,934 1 Danish krone DKK 6,148 6,158 1 Indian rupee INR 513 513 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,742 136,751 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,610 14,613 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,691 29,595 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,367 5,374 1 Omani rial OMR 109,100 109,092 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,703 31,804 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,830 26,058 1 South African rand ZAR 2,286 2,309 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,783 1,779 1 Russian ruble RUB 496 500 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,211 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,435 28,761 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,248 31,332 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,816 38,803 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,364 1,369 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,993 32,030 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,778 8,739 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,849 5,866 100 Thai baths THB 120,557 121,928 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,052 9,077 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,599 32,739 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,788 45,873 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,365 9,362 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,031 16,124 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,797 2,801 1 Afghan afghani AFN 491 490 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,031 16,784 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,674 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,485 75,399 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,848 3,846 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 450,182 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,939 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 409,257 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,399 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 485,000-488,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 529,000-532,000 rials.

