Turkmenistan discloses amount of non-cash payments under 'Digital Commerce' system

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 5. The total volume of non-cash payments in Turkmenistan under the 'Digital Commerce' system from January through April 2023 amounted to 327.74 million Turkmen manats ($93.5 million), Trend reports.

During the specified period, the total amount of payments through the 'Mobile Bank' system amounted to 5.56 million Turkmen manats ($1.58 million), and through the 'Internet Bank' system - 939,790 Turkmen manats ($268,230), the Central Bank of Turkmenistan reported.

Furthermore, in the specified month, the total non-cash turnover via bank cards in Turkmenistan amounted to 1.05 billion Turkmen manats ($312.9 million).

Turkmenistan's financial sector is constantly expanding. In particular, mobile applications are being introduced to pay for various services and goods, the number of transactions is increasing, and payment methods through bank terminals are being offered.