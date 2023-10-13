Azerbaijan, EBRD discuss opportunities for further co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) discussed the possibilities of further cooperation, the Governor of the CBA Taleh Kazimov said, Trend reports.

"At this meeting, we had an exchange of opinions on the current areas of cooperation with the Bank, including the opportunities for further actions," said Kazimov on X (Twitter).

The Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Taleh Kazimov, held a number of meetings on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Morocco.