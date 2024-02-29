COP29 outcomes to benefit Azerbaijan and entire world - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. The convening of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan this year is a highly significant event, with outcomes that hold relevance for both Azerbaijan and the entire world, said Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the country Rauf Hajiyev, Trend reports.

He stated that Azerbaijan is committed to addressing global climate change challenges.

"To bolster the worldwide effort against climate change, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev declared 2024 the 'Green World Solidarity Year.' As a steadfast and responsible member of the international community, our country places considerable emphasis on addressing global issues associated with climate change, continuously undertaking efforts in this regard. Implemented measures, such as the increased utilization of the metro, are anticipated to positively input to environmental protection and enhance air quality," Hajiyev said.

He highlighted that substantial initiatives have been implemented in recent years within Azerbaijan's transport sector to incorporate 'green' approaches.

"Since 2019, incentives for electric and hybrid cars have been in effect. Starting January 1, 2020, the import and sale of electric-powered vehicles are exempt from VAT. Since the implementation of these exemptions, there has been a rapid increase in the importation of these cars, with the imports of electric cars in 2020 being 19 times more than in 2001," the deputy minister said.

He highlighted that, concurrently with the promotion of eco-friendly vehicles, decisions have been made to restrict the import and usage of older vehicles.

"The import of passenger cars older than ten years is limited by a Cabinet of Ministers resolution of March 29, 2020. The law on production and household trash was amended to include a new chapter to help with the process of decommissioning obsolete and unusable cars. On January 27, 2024, President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan issued an official decree establishing the Vehicle Recycling Fund, and laws for its construction and use were later passed. The development of transportation infrastructure is key for every country's success," he said.

