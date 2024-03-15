Azerbaijan to host event uniting entire planet - Bulgaria's former president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Azerbaijan will host an event uniting the entire planet, former Bulgarian president Rosen Plevneliev told Trend on the sidelines of the XI Global Baku Forum.

"What could not be agreed upon at previous COP events will be agreed upon at COP29 [the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change]," he said.

The ex-president pointed out that COP29 will become one of the most important and pivotal events in the world.

"These issues concern not only the present day but also our future. Azerbaijan is very ambitious and will host an event uniting the entire planet. We believe that it will handle this task admirably.

But the question is, are other countries ready to reach a consensus? I believe that the efforts, discussions, and negotiations among state and governmental officials coming to Azerbaijan from various parts of the world will bear fruit.

We no longer need mere words that exist only on paper. We must act, move from words to action, to practice. We need agreements, financing, and global consensus on climate. Azerbaijan is also making efforts in this regard," Plevneliev emphasized.Начало формы

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The forum, which will last until March 16, will host global discussions on the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29, will consider the factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as security issues and prospects for peace, building resilience in a fractured world, its impact on the global world, discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, and will touch on conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food, and nuclear security. At the same time, there will be discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

