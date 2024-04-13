Kazakhstan to play active role in COP29 in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Kazakhstan will actively participate in COP29 in Baku, Advisor to the President and Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on International Environmental Cooperation Zulfiya Suleimenova said during a working visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Baku in November 2024 to focus on climate finance.

The Conference serves as the Convention's top decision-making body. Every year, government representatives from all around the world attend the conference to collaborate on efforts to reduce and alleviate the effects of climate change.



During the visit, Zulfiya Suleimenova and Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel met with Azerbaijan's Assistant to the President on Foreign Policy, Hikmat Hajiyev, Minister of Energy Shahbazov, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, and President of COP29 Mukhtar Babayev., MP, UN High-Level Leader for Climate at COP29 Nigar Arpadarai, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Chief Negotiator at COP29 Yalchin Rafiyev. During the meetings, concerns regarding the planning and holding of COP29 were discussed.

Suleimenova congratulated Azerbaijan on the upcoming big event and stated her willingness to provide support and close cooperation.



The Azerbaijani counterparts, in turn, thanked Kazakhstan for its assistance and informed Kazakhstan of Azerbaijan's aims and actions within the context of COP29 leadership, preparation work for this prestigious event, and negotiation with governments and international organizations.



During the meetings, both sides discussed their experiences transitioning to a more ecologically friendly development style. In particular, Azerbaijani colleagues discussed current clean energy production efforts, notably in the country's Karabakh region. It was stressed that building an electric cable along the bottoms of the Black and Caspian Seas to export "green" electricity to Europe would be a significant contribution by our countries to the promotion of the green agenda.

The advisor to the President of Kazakhstan emphasized that the leader of Kazakhstan places a high value on environmental protection and informed the interlocutors about Kazakhstan's initiatives on the transition to "green" energy, including the establishment of the Project Office of Central Asian Countries on Climate and "green" Energy in Almaty, within which the formation of a portfolio of projects has already begun. Suleimenova proposed that, in order to support Azerbaijan's presidency at COP29, cooperative projects on climate change be developed. Azerbaijani colleagues endorsed the suggestion, citing Kazakhstan's substantial achievements in promoting environmental initiatives and developing related legislation.

