First stage of developing anti-malware program completed in Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

4 January 2018 16:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) under Special Communication and Information Security State Agency of Azerbaijan’s Special State Protection Service has completed the first stage of developing Multifunctional Analysis Program (MAP), a source in the CERT told Trend Jan. 4.

The program has been in development since 2015.

“The work on the development project turned out to be much more complicated than we expected,” the source said. “It will take some time to present the beta version of the product.”

The program interface will support three languages (Azerbaijani, Russian and English). The development of the anti-malware program is one of priority plans of the CERT.

Azernews Newspaper
