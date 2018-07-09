Number of e-signature users in Azerbaijan increases

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

More than 20,000 electronic signature certificates have been issued in the first half of this year, the Information and computer center under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan told Trend July 9.

The center said the mentioned figure is about two times higher than the same indicator last year.

"Along with the increase in the number of electronic signature certificates, the expansion of the scale of its use is observed in Azerbaijan. Thus, the number of certificates issued by the National Certification Services Center has reached 20,454 in the six months of this year. Some 6,780 certificates fall to share of the state institutions, 9,132 certificates – to the share of legal entities, and 4,542 certificates – to the share of individuals", the ICC stated.

The number of issued certificates amounted to 10,582 for the same period last year (3,440 certificates to state institutions, 4,560-to legal entities, 1 580-to individuals).

The total number of electronic signature certificates from the beginning of their issuance until July 1, 2018 amounted to 146,874 (82,390 certificates - to state institutions, 28,894 – to individuals, 35,590 – to legal entities).

The number of e-signature certificates issued in June 2018 alone, amounted to 2,184. Some 820 certificates fell to the share of state institutions, 1,084 – to legal entities, and 280 – to individuals.

In addition, the number of transactions carried out with the e-signature continues to grow. To date, the total number of authentication and electronic signature operations carried out by the state institutions has exceeded 28.8 million, by legal entities and individuals – more than 8.43 million. The total number of operations since the moment of start-up of the system has exceeded 37.3 million times.

E-signature facilitates access of citizens to electronic services of state institutions, which are available on the "E-government" portal (e-gov.az). Currently, 335 e-services have been integrated into the portal out of the total number of approved electronic services (436). The total number of e-services posted on the websites of state institutions of Azerbaijan today reaches 494.

Currently, the cost of e-signature with a three-year period of its use is 18 manats for Azerbaijani citizens. In addition, the cost of e-signature is 36 and 72 manats for individuals and legal entities engaged in business activities respectively, and 58 manats - for employees of state institutions.

The official exchange rate for July 9 is 1.7 AZN/USD.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @h_veliyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news