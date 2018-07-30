Azerbaijan and Iran to strengthen cooperation in field of IT

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Iran is ready to share its experience in IT sphere with Azerbaijan, the Head of Presidential Office and Chief of Staff of Iran Mahmoud Vaezi said at a meeting with Minister of transport, communication and high technologies of Azerbaijan Ramin Guluzade, Iranian media reported July 30.

Vaezi noted that both countries have sufficient potential for further development and strengthening of bilateral relations. He noted the need to intensify the activities of the Azerbaijani-Iranian intergovernmental commission.

In his turn, Ramin Guluzade expressed satisfaction with the relations between the two countries and stressed that the Azerbaijani side is interested in strengthening ties with Iran, including in the field of e-commerce, transport, customs.

The delegation led by the Minister of transport, communications and high technologies Ramin Guluzade is paying a visit to Iran, for participation in the 24th International Exhibition of Electronics, Computer and E-Commerce ELECOMP 2018.

