Distance learning market in Azerbaijan may grow significantly in next years

14 August 2018 19:38 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
CNPC preparing tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 13:52
Uzbekistan’s state committee announces tender for rendering consulting services
Tenders 12 August 21:10
Azerbaijan's State Property Committee announces tender for consulting services
Tenders 11 August 14:41
UN working languages be studied in Turkmenistan's special schools
Turkmenistan 11 August 09:52
Inflation rate in Azerbaijan falls to 3%
Economy news 9 August 16:29
Petronas Charigali announces tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 3 August 09:43
Latest
At least 35 dead as bridge collapses near Genoa
Europe 21:28
Azerbaijani president, first lady express condolences to Italian president
Politics 20:50
Tashkent administration publishes promo video to attract foreign investors (VIDEO)
Economy news 20:44
Siemens Gamesa may implement different solutions in Uzbek alternative energy sector (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 20:36
US to present GSP program to Kyrgyz businessmen
Kyrgyzstan 20:23
Uzbek Neftegazinvest announces tender for oil well tubing
Tenders 20:02
New appointment at Azerbaijan's High Tech Park
ICT 19:58
Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry opens tender for repair, technical support services
Economy news 19:07
Azerbaijan’s energy operator to buy SMART-meters via tender
Tenders 18:53