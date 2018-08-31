Acer presents totally new products at IFA 2018 trade show in Berlin (PHOTO)

Berlin, Germany, Aug.31

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The most famous technological brands are representing their products at the 10th trade show IFA 2018 in Berlin (31 August - 5 September 2018).

The world’s top brands are bringing their industry leadership to IFA 2018, showcasing a wealth of smart innovation. Among the big trends on display in Berlin: intelligent, connected devices for the home, Artificial Intelligence, TVs with even better picture quality and advanced connected electric appliances. In total, 1,814 products are presented on the trade show.

"The IFA acts as a catalyst for the digital world. No other trade show is so international and offers as much growth potential for digital innovation as IFA," says Jens Heithecker, IFA Executive Director.

The representatives of different brands have already presented their products to the consumers and showed the technological innovations.

Also, some products have been named and presented for the first time.

Acer was the one presenting 7 such products. The company presented the world’s thinnest laptop - Swift 5-15. The laptop's weight is 990 gr. It has full HD 1920x1080 IPS touch screen.

Moreover, Acer presented the first tab in the world which is dedicated to education. Additionally, the company offers a laptop with the curved screen - especially for gaming.

Predator Thronos – a new product of Acer was interesting for gamers. The all new Predator Thronos re-imagines the gaming chair for a new level of gamer. Its steel structure is 1.5 meters tall and comes in menacing dual-tone black with white or blue accents. It puts the gamer in the game through deep impact vibration, where the chair vibrates upon in-game impact. The chair is adjustable and includes an ergonomic seat design, foot rest, and a cabin that reclines up to 140 degrees. The overhead brace supports three 27-inch gaming monitors and a space for a Predator gaming PC. Integrated with a Predator PC and triple Predator monitors plus gadgets, Thronos becomes more than a gaming chair—it’s a gamer’s cave.

At the Acer Global Press Conference at IFA, the company announced its new Acer Windows Mixed Reality headset - Acer OJO 500. The new headset features a one-of-a-kind detachable design that offers superior flexibility, comfort, and hygiene for consumers and businesses. OJO 500 can be used in the field of education and science as well.

“The Acer OJO 500 brings several significant new features to this class of Windows Mixed Reality headsets,” said Andrew Chuang, General Manager, Presence Computing, IT Products Business at Acer. “We’ve improved the user experience with innovative visual and audio technologies and made the headset more comfortable and easier than ever to use.”

