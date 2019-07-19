More than 230 people benefit from free ophthalmological inspections organized by Azercell

19 July 2019 18:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

Aiming to improve the quality of people’s life through the implementation of cutting-edge technologies, Azercell Telecom continues to organize free ophthalmological inspections for those in need, Trend reports with reference to the company.

More than 230 people have benefited from free eye inspections conducted by Azercell’s “Mobile Eye Clinic” over the past three months of the current year.

“Mobile Eye Clinic”, which is supplied with the latest equipment, has served more than 7,500 people visiting most of the boarding schools and houses for the elderly people located not only in Baku, but also in the majority of Azerbaijan’s regions during its eight-year activity.

The necessary treatment was prescribed and optical glasses were distributed during these inspections. Established with the view to carry out inspection and treatment of children deprived of parental care, the clinic also provides the free service to low-income families, elderly and internally displaced people.

Notably, with the support of Azercell, all inspection and treatment services within the confines of the project are conducted by “Xəzər Qayğıkeşlik Layihəsi" (“Caspian Compassion Project”) Public Union.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service (*1111), seven day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

