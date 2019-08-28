Interest in startup competitions growing in Azerbaijan - ministry

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Interest in startup competitions is growing in Azerbaijan, and more organizations will be involved in this process in the future, representative of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Rashad Azizov said at a press conference before the opening of the Hackathon international competition, Trend reports from the event on Aug. 28.

He said that the development of startups also provides an opportunity for the development of information technology.

AzInTelecom, a part of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, is the organizer of the AZCLOUD Hackathon 2019 competition in partnership with R.I.S.K, Azercell, TrendMicro and Bestcomp.

Twenty teams, namely JetNails, AVANTI, Espresso Team, Code is Life, Sensais Ninjas, Simplify, 24/7, Just amateurs, Binary Beats, CodeRun, bottom text, Salam, Heaps dont lie, 45 minutes, Code Fathers, Good Fellas, Guardians, The Unknowns, Adroit, and Novum Juniors, are entitled to participate in the competition.

The selection was conducted from July 1-31 among 59 teams, and the competitions are being held August 28-30.

The Hackathon competition will last 48-72 hours, during which teams will need to develop and submit solutions to tasks.

AZCLOUD Hackathon 2019 is held at Baku Olympic Stadium. Each team will be provided with premises (SkyBox) for fulfilling the technical task within the competition. The winning team will receive a cash prize of 10,000 manats.

During the “hackathons”, programmers jointly solve various tasks and develop IT projects.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news