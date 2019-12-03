Azerbaijan’s Azercell, Swedish Ericsson sign digital memorandum (PHOTO)

3 December 2019 19:27 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Azercell company and Swedish Ericsson company signed a digital memorandum at the Bakutel 2019 exhibition, Trend reports.

The purpose of the signing of the memorandum is to expand and develop the coverage of the 5G high-speed internet.

The document was signed by president of Azercell company Vahid Mursaliyev and head of Ericsson’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia department Sebastian Tolstoy.

Azercell company’s pilot project to introduce and expand 5G network has been recently launched in Azerbaijan in cooperation with Ericsson company.

