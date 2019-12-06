Azerbaijan, Belarus ink deal on int’l telecommunication services (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

Trend:

An agreement on the provision of international telecommunication services has been signed between AzInTelecom LLC, operating under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, and Belarusian National Traffic Exchange Center, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Transport Ministry.

In accordance with the agreement concluded within the 25th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition Bakutel 2019, the parties will mutually test the networks in order to improve the quality of international communication services.

Testing will contribute to the assessment of overall network quality indicators, timely identification and adoption of measures against unwanted attempts by third parties to interfere with international communication channels, and strengthen the fight against illegal transmission of international voice traffic.

AzInTelecom LLC, together with international voice operators in more than 30 European, Asian, American and African continents, has organized 12,337 direct technical communication channels using the latest technologies and systems.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies regularly takes measures to improve the quality of international voice traffic between Azerbaijan and the countries of the world and ensure uninterrupted communication.

