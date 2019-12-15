India, Uzbekistan to exchange technological startups (Exclusive)

15 December 2019 09:11 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

Indian iCreate and DevX technology centers created an exchange platform with Uzbekistan, so Uzbekistan and India technology startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can exchange experience and understand the market opportunities for each other, representative of DevX told Trend in an interview

"Our in-depth understanding and experience of conceptualizing and executing successful Hackathons and Roadshows can be extremely useful for Accelerators and Incubators based in Uzbekistan to discover most relevant Startups across India. Secondly, Uzbekistan SMEs and Corporates can provide "Problem Statements" and we can connect with talented innovators or service providers to solve them," the official stated.

DevX can provide a dedicated space to Uzbekistan’s SMEs and startups across India with plug & play office space.

"We can support Startups/SMEs in Uzbekistan to establish their presence in India by connecting them with likeminded people. We can act as their on-ground partner for success," the representative stressed.

The official noted that DevX intends to set up a dedicated Incubation Centre and Co-working Space, with the support of the Government for the Startups in Uzbekistan.

DevX has created an innovative framework to assist businesses and boost the startup ecosystem in India. The company's meticulously designed offerings aids corporates to simplify business problems of varying complexity thereby enabling the rapid growth of their organization.

There are four verticals of DevX: Startup Accelerator Program, Collaborative Innovation, University Collaboration and Co-working Space.

Currently, DevX is Gujarat’s largest co-working space with more than 1 million square feet area.

