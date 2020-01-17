Azerbaijan, Latvia discuss issues of co-op on ICT

17 January 2020 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

Trend:

Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Ramin Guluzade met with Ambassador of Latvia to Azerbaijan Dainis Garancs, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

During the meeting, which was held at the ministry, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the field of telecommunications, information technologies, innovation and high technology.

The main topic of discussion was the presentation of innovative companies and startups of Latvia at the Latvian Pavilion, which will be presented at the Azerbaijan’s Bakutel International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition, the ministry said.

The importance of developing bilateral cooperation in the field of air transportation, sea and road transport was also emphasized during the meeting.

