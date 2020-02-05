Azerbaijan’s Connect company changes billing period for internet services

5 February 2020 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

By Sadraddin Agjayev - Trend:

Connect LLC, Azerbaijan’s internet provider company, has changed the billing period for internet services, Amina Safikhanova, head of the customer department of Connect LLC, told Trend.

Safikhanova noted that from Feb. 1, 2020, the subscription fee for internet services is fully charged at the beginning of each billing period.

To use the internet services during the month, subscribers will have to pay a monthly fee in accordance with the tariff, the head of the customer department added.

“The billing period is one month,” Safikhanova noted.

Earlier the subscription fee for services was charged daily during the billing period, and now the entire amount is charged at the beginning of the billing period.

Connect LLC is one of the leading and developing companies operating in the field of information and communication technologies in Azerbaijan.

The company was founded in 2005. For more than ten years, Connect has been providing internet and TV services in Baku and Sumgayit cities, creating new solutions covering many areas of information technology.

