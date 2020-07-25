U.S. House panel confirms delay of Monday's Big Tech CEO hearing
A U.S. congressional hearing scheduled for next week to question the chief executives of Facebook, Amazon.com, Google parent Alphabet Inc and Apple has been officially delayed, the Judiciary Committee said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The hearing before the antitrust panel of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee had been set for Monday but was postponed because the late Representative John Lewis, a Civil Rights icon, will be lying in state.
No new date for the hearing has been set, but officials are discussing rescheduling the hearing for late next week or the following week.
